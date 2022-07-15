Detroit’s incinerator is coming down. Now, neighbors want a say in repairing toxic legacy.

But fly ash, which can be windborne, and bottom ash from incinerators can discharge various toxins including heavy metals, dioxins and PCBs and research has found that some of those pollutants can contaminate soil, water and vegetation.

An environmental consultant working with the city’s Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED) performed soil testing at the incinerator site and Clifton said remediation won’t be needed. But KT Andresky, a Poletown East resident and campaign organizer for Breathe Free Detroit, said her group would like to perform its own soil testing and remains concerned about any contamination from the burning of refuse that may have left residue on the soon-to-be demolished structure.

Activists and residents have requested copies of the soil tests conducted by the city, but have not received them. BridgeDetroit and Planet Detroit also submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the city for the information.

It’s unclear how much of this toxic material might cling to the incinerator or remain in the soil. But, at the very least, the demolition raises concerns about more dust and particulate matter from the tear down impacting a community that, like the rest of Detroit, already suffers from above average rates of asthma.

“Anytime you have sort of a demolition project like this you’re concerned about dust from the demolition getting to nearby residents and it being unsafe for any number of reasons,” Leonard said. However, he added that this is usually only an issue within a few hundred feet of the demolition and there are no residents living that close.

Clifton said Detroit-based Homrich will be conducting the demolition work and removing asbestos-containing materials prior to razing the structure. The firm will use the “wet method” to reduce dust, spraying down materials consistently to keep particle pollution in place. An environmental consultant, he said, will work with the BSEED to conduct air monitoring during the demolition process.

A 2019 presentation from Breathe Free Detroit pointed to the demolition of the Hanford nuclear incineration facility in central Washington state as a potential road map for Detroit. There, chemical fixatives were used prior to demolition to limit the movement of contaminated dust, but Detroit has no plans to use such fixatives.

Hosam N. Hassanien, an environmental specialist and program manager for BSEED, described fixatives as “potentially harmful chemicals.”A water-based rubber adhesive was used in Hanford and although it’s unclear exactly which type was applied, some of these fixatives contain volatile organic compounds and other harmful substances.

Andresky said she would like to be notified prior to demolition, the same way neighbors are alerted when a house is being torn down. She said this allows residents to protect themselves and their children from dust and pollutants that may be generated.

“I’ve had to cover my gardens multiple times from demolitions that happened near me. And this facility is just humongous compared to a house,” she said. Andresky also expressed concerns about students at the nearby Golightly Education Center and workers at the city’s Department of Public Works yard.

At a May press conference announcing the incinerator’s demolition, Melia Howard from Detroit’s Department of Neighborhoods volunteered to act as a community liaison and address concerns around the decommissioning of the facility. But Andresky said she hasn’t heard from the department since early June. City officials didn’t respond to requests for information on community engagement efforts.

Clifton said much of the process will look more like a dismantling than a standard demolition. Residential housing, he said, is far enough away from the impact area that door-to-door notifications will not be needed. The “constant water spraying,” he added, will be sufficient to keep dust under control. However, the implosion of the smokestack at the end of the process is likely to create a larger disruption.

“At that point, the closest residential areas will be given information for their awareness,” Clifton said in an email.

‘We need meetings’

Another point of contention between the city and neighborhood advocates is likely to be the $1.3 million Mayor Mike Duggan said would be raised as a result of scrapping materials from the incinerator.

John Roach, a spokesman for the mayor, said that money will go toward operating expenses for the Greater Detroit Resource Recovery Authority (GDRRA), the quasi-public agency that managed the incinerator.

But Detroiters and environmental advocates, like Sandra Turner-Handy, said residents should benefit from those profits and be included in the decision-making.

“Those millions of dollars should be going back into that community because that community has been completely destroyed,” said Turner-Handy, senior policy advisor at the Michigan Environmental Council and a resident of the city’s east side.

“The city should work with residents to decide the best use for the land that the incinerator occupied,” added Turner-Handy, suggesting a health center could be placed there to help redress negative impacts created by the facility.

But the city has signaled it has no plans for such robust community engagement. The city already announced plans for a $5 million animal shelter and an office building for Detroit Animal Care and Control on the site. Clifton said the city also might use some of the land to expand its public works yard.

“In an ideal world, the incinerator would be replaced by a park or something that will try to even slightly undo the damage to the air quality,” said Miles Honey, 24, who grew up near the incinerator. Replacing the incinerator with trees could act as a buffer between the freeway and the neighborhood, while improving air quality, Honey said.

But Honey has little faith in the city to protect residents during the demolition of the facility, given that Detroit let the incinerator operate for decades.

“We need meetings within the community to help guide what happens next on this site,” added Melissa Cooper Sargent, a director for the Ecology Center, an Ann Arbor-based environmental organization instrumental in getting the incinerator shut down.

Having lived within a mile and a half of the incinerator, Sargent said neighbors used air freshener to mask the smells and it kept them from gardening, playing outside, and enjoying the neighborhood.