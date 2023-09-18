EPA to decide soon on Ohio plan to reduce phosphorus pollution in Lake Erie

There is research showing dissolved phosphorus is more readily taken up by cyanobacteria, making it a more significant source of nutrients feeding the larger blooms.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources does not specifically target dissolved reactive phosphorus.

In an opinion piece published by Cleveland.com, a former Director of the Ohio Sea Grant, Jeff Reutter, wrote that the Ohio plan is “doomed to fail” because its approach of reducing total phosphorus would mean only a slight reduction in dissolved phosphorus.

He blames confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) which grow thousands of heads of cattle or hogs, producing massive amounts of manure rich in phosphorus, as a major source of the problem.

Some environmentalists say the only way to reduce the phosphorus load is to stop allowing CAFOs and the manure they produce.

Chris Winslow is the current Director of the Ohio Sea Grant. He disagreed. He said research shows that CAFOs are only a part of the problem.

“The increase (in cyanobacterial blooms) that we saw started happening in in the mid-90s, that does not correspond or correlate with the increase in these CAFOs. I'm not saying that the animal operations and manure isn't something that we need to watch. I always say phosphorus is phosphorus is phosphorus,” he said.

He said the acreage of land where manure is spread is relatively small compared to the much wider use of commercial phosphorus that’s routinely used on most farmland.

He said there are basically five sources of phosphorus.

“That stuff that's already in the soils, what we call old phosphorus, or it's going to be commercially applied phosphorous. Those are the largest sources of our runoff and then point sources: so, pipes that deliver phosphorus, usually from wastewater treatment plants, septic, and manure are going to be the more minor players,” he said.