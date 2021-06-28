Fish, propane, cash: Not everyone loves Enbridge generosity in the Straits

The Canadian petroleum giant, whose Line 5 pipeline crosses the Straits of Mackinac just outside town, had co-sponsored a giveaway at the local community action agency, working with St. Ignace-based Massey Fish Company to distribute 2,000 pounds of whitefish to 400 seniors.

The friend, like Brown, is not a fan of Enbridge. But for the friend, about 40 bucks worth of free whitefish was reason enough to set differences aside, if only momentarily.

Brown felt differently, viewing the whitefish as an effort to woo residents to Enbridge's side.

“I thought it was an aggressive influence campaign,” said Brown, a former state judge who serves on the board of For Love of Water, a northern Michigan nonprofit that opposes Line 5.

Since the company’s oil pipelines became a hot-button political topic in Michigan, Enbridge has steadily ramped up its physical and philanthropic presence in the Straits, hiring staff, installing surveillance infrastructure, buying land and donating to all manner of local causes.

But as the company continues to defy a state order to shut down Line 5, its opponents view the largesse as part of an effort to curry favor with local residents and public officials who could influence debates about the pipeline’s fate.

Others welcome the donations as further evidence that Enbridge cares about the community — stewardship that they say is also evident in the company’s efforts to better monitor its 68-year-old pipeline after a series of anchor strikes since 2018 heightened concern about a potential oil spill.

The company’s growing local presence begs a question: Where does one draw the line between being a good corporate citizen and political lobbying?

Whitefish, fire equipment and propane

As it often does after donating money or goods in the Straits, Enbridge quickly followed the June 10 whitefish giveaway with a press release alerting area media.

“Enbridge has a long-standing commitment working within our communities,” senior community engagement analyst Emma Cook said in the release. “Being able to partner with Massey Fish to benefit many St. Ignace residents makes the event doubly worthwhile.”

The release noted that fish giveaways are just a small part of Enbridge’s philanthropy. In total, it said, the company has spent more than $19 million in “community-strengthening initiatives” across North America.

Jamie Massey, who partnered with Enbridge on the whitefish giveaway, sees that as a good thing.