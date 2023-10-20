See how auto companies left trail of pollution, toxins in Michigan

The pollution those facilities emitted into our air, land and water was easy to overlook when they provided hundreds of millions of stable jobs.

But the heyday is long gone, while the downsides linger.

Bridge Michigan has investigated how the auto industry profited in Michigan cities, moved on, and left behind contamination that festers today, harming communities while taxpayers cover the cleanup costs.

Now, the Michigan Legislature may be poised to act, with lawmakers considering bills soon to break the cycle of economic boom followed by pollution and abandonment.

Bridge has told the story through maps, interactive features and profiles of small towns.

Now, we are telling it through photos, most of which were created by David Ruck, a Michigan-based documentary filmmaker.

Lansing’s and General Motors