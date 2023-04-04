‘Chemical recycling’ or hot garbage? Michigan proposal cooks up controversy

Controversial vote leads to new development

In announcing their plans, CleanSeas praised Michigan lawmakers for “creating a clear permitting pathway for the project,” a reference to a controversial December vote that distinguished chemical recycling in Michigan law.

Lawmakers had spent years negotiating reforms that aimed to boost Michigan’s recycling rate of 19 percent, which is far lower than the national average of 32 percent.

But before the package could get a Senate hearing, Republican Sen. Aric Nesbitt added last-minute language to define chemical recycling as a manufacturing process, legally distinct from incineration or solid waste management.

The change, backed by the industry group representing plastics manufacturers, irked some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. But the bills passed, making Michigan one of 22 states that have created laws to accommodate the emerging industry.

Getting the distinction in writing was important to industry, said Craig Cookson, senior director of plastics sustainability for American Chemistry Council, as plastic manufacturers face pressure to reduce their environmental footprint.

“Ensuring that this process counts as recycling, and it's not seen as solid waste disposal, is very important as brand owners and others are looking to fulfill those recycling mandates and claims to their customers,” Cookson said.

Jeff Johnston, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said the change does not affect how the state regulates chemical recyling. That’s because operations that manage source-separated materials (like plastic that has been sorted from other trash) were never considered incineration or solid waste facilities under Michigan law.

With Democrats now in control of the Legislature, Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Keego Harbor, said she is crafting legislation to strike the chemical recycling provisions from Michigan law, hoping to stop the Newaygo development.

“We want to let them know right away that that’s not going to work here,” Bayer said.

“There's no evidence that this is a good thing, either environmentally, or even from a business perspective,” she added.

Instead, she wants Michigan to tax the production and sale of single-use plastics, using the money to build out better mechanical recycling infrastructure.

That’s the more common technique of shredding yogurt containers and milk jugs, then recombining them to create things like park benches and trash bins. It has a far lower energy footprint than chemical recycling, but can’t be used on all types of plastic.

A separate bill by Sen. Sue Shink, D-Northfield Township, would repeal a 2016 law passed with Republican support that prohibits local governments from banning plastic grocery bags. If successful, the bill would pave the way for local governments to put their own limits on single-use plastics.

It’s unclear whether Bayer’s efforts will gain traction with fellow Democrats who have a packed agenda and narrow majority.

Nesbitt, who is now Senate minority leader, said he wants to let the laws “be implemented and play out before exploring any changes.”

In Newaygo,the city council unanimously approved the plan, which received no early pushback from local environmental groups. The facility eventually could support 60 new jobs, company officials said.

If all goes according to plan, the companies estimate opening as soon as late this year, processing 50 tons of plastic daily with plans to eventually increase production tenfold.

They’re targeting industrial plastics like shrink wraps and rigid packaging, along with some household waste. Yonce of Clean-Seas said the facility will get its feedstock from Michigan at first, possibly importing some from out-of-state once production expands.