Report: Climate change threatens these 29 Michigan chemical sites

Then came catastrophic flooding in mid-Michigan in May 2020, and a dam break that sent water surging downstream, flooding Dow’s containment ponds.

Riddick was relieved to learn that Dow’s flooded brine pond released no hazardous chemicals, and contaminated river sediment remained largely undisturbed. But Dow, which has invested heavily in flood control to protect its facilities, isn’t the only industrial site in the floodplain. And a plane ride over the landscape revealed widespread flooding at industrial compounds and junkyards throughout the region.

“There are landfills and abandoned industrial sites along (the Saginaw River and tributaries),” Riddick said. “Look at General Motors — they have major facilities that are closed down along the river. You've got foundries on the river. So you know, everything is in this floodplain.”

The federal report comes as auditors call upon the EPA to order better protections against climate risks at hazardous sites.

EPA advises industry to consider natural disasters in their plans for preventing chemical releases. But it’s not a requirement, and the guidance says nothing about how facilities should prepare for hazards tied to climate change.

A spokesperson for BASF, a chemical company whose Wyandotte polyurethane and plastics manufacturing facility is on the list of sites in the pathway of climate hazards, said in a statement that the company already monitors weather conditions and takes pains to protect its facilities and surrounding communities.

“Each BASF site follows a weather response plan for potentially severe weather conditions including those that could produce flooding conditions at the Wyandotte site,” said company spokesperson Marika Diamond. “The plans include detailed processes and procedures to mitigate potential damage at facilities and ensure products are safe and secure.”

Spokespeople for multiple other facilities named in the federal report declined to comment or did not respond to calls and emails from Bridge.

As with many climate risks, the danger at those sites falls unevenly on the poor and minorities. A 2018 EPA analysis found that communities within a mile of facilities that use extremely hazardous substances had 10 percent more low-income people and 11 percent more minorities than the national average.

Paul Mohai, a professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability who has extensively studied the uneven toll of environmental hazards in Michigan, said the report is more evidence that environmental laws and policies don’t protect those who live close to industry.

Three of the sites that federal auditors flagged for flood risks are in River Rouge, an industrial community south of Detroit that’s already burdened by air and water pollution.

Industrial areas like River Rouge, with their lack of porous soils and shade trees and abundance of asphalt, are also vulnerable to climate hazards such as heat and flooding.

The report underscores how those two hazards can magnify one another, creating a “triple-whammy” of health risks, said Mohai, who sits on a state environmental justice advisory council.

He said state and federal policies need to change to better account for those compounding effects.

“We have a lot of policies on environmental justice,” Mohai said, “but unless you can show on-the-ground changes, on-the-ground improvements, I don’t see them being much more than declarations of good intentions.”

Chemical releases caused by natural hazards are rare. Auditors found that just 2 percent of 1,500 reported releases over the past five years were caused by natural hazards.

“But we know from the experts, and from studies, that these natural hazards are going to become more frequent and more intense with climate change,” Alfredo Gomez, a Government Accountability Office director who oversees environmental protection audits.

“So then the question is, well, how well prepared are these facilities and EPA?”

Government auditors have called for change, and the EPA appears poised to comply.