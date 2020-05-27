Two heirs bought Midland dams as a tax shelter. Tragedy followed.

Problematic dams

The dams came with their own challenges.

Since 1993, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had told Boyce and previous owners that Edenville Dam didn’t meet design standards and was in danger of failing during a heavy rainstorm.

FERC found the dam could drain only about half of expected “probable maximum flood,” — the amount of water expected only in the most severe weather — but the agency’s regulations require it to be able to pass the full maximum flood.

FERC directed Boyce to build new spillways that could accommodate worse flooding, but for more than a decade, Boyce failed to complete the project and claimed it lacked the money to do so.

In a June 2017 compliance order, FERC commissioners warned that failing to fix the spillways could endanger human life. The company’s “disregard for the severity of this situation is appalling,” the commissioners wrote.

In 2018, FERC revoked Boyce’s license to generate power at Edenville.

Kogan, Boyce’s attorney, pointed out that FERC had asked two previous owners to also add extra spillway capacity.

“And none of them were able to do it,” Kogan said Tuesday. “You cannot look at the economics of this in a vacuum.”

The Edenville dam generated about $1 million in annual revenue, according to court papers, while three smaller ones nearby generated another $900,000. Expenses were $1.2 million or less, records show.

Boyce Hydro has lost $6,000 a day since the license was revoked, according to court papers.

In court papers, the company wrote it planned to put revenue from the Edenville Dam in an escrow account to finance the spillway improvements.

“The absurdity of the requirement that … [Boyce Hydro] cease generating electricity at Edenville is that the same water that would be used to generate electricity must instead be wasted over the spillway for reasons having nothing to do with dam safety,” according to a federal suit opposing the revocation.

“The sustained cessation of generation … in the long term will increase the potential for flood damage.”

Many run-ins

Although he lived in Nevada, Mueller made his presence known in Michigan, often feuding with cottages along Wixom and Sanford lakes over water levels.

In 2013, local television stations reported that he faced charges on claims of ramming his car into a pick-up truck filled with people who had parked on his property to fish.

The next year, he was accused of using a heavy chain to smash in the car windows of two others who fished by the dam.

Both cases were charged as felonies and reportedly pleaded down to misdemeanors, according to news reports.

Mueller and Boyce also clashed with state regulators who demanded he improve recreation opportunities near his dams, according to court records and lawsuits.

As part of license agreements, the companies were supposed to build a recreation area including a parking lot, fishing pier, canoe portages and access paths.

By 2015, state inspectors found Boyce Hydro not only hadn’t followed the agreed-upon plan, the company had set up fencing and barbed wire to prevent public access, records show.

Two years later, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources determined access was still limited.

Boyce Hydro also fell behind on property taxes on land underlying Sanford Lake, a 1,489-acre reservoir behind Sanford Dam that is among the four Michigan dam properties Boyce Hydro purchased in 2006.

By the time Midland County foreclosed on the Sanford lakebottom properties in March 2010, Mueller’s company had racked up more than $30,000 in unpaid taxes, according to news reports from that time. In total, the county foreclosed on 27 parcels.

Mueller said at the time he had intentionally not paid his taxes, telling MLive the county’s property records were “greatly and massively flawed.”

Kogan contended the dams never earned enough from selling electricity to Consumers Power to cover all the expenses, including the Sanford Lake upgrades, taxes and the major repairs needed at Edenville.