How Bridge tallied $259M in public costs for auto industry pollution

Just as important is what we didn’t find.

A lack of public information makes it difficult to tally how much of Michigan’s nearly $2.6 billion in state and federal taxpayer-funded cleanup costs can be attributed to any given industry.

In most cases, government databases that track public spending on site cleanups don’t identify which industry caused the contamination, or how much it will cost to remediate. With roughly 26,000 known contaminated sites in Michigan, state regulators say they lack the time and resources to identify the responsible party in every case, much less begin cleaning up.

Half of those sites — about 13,000 — are “orphans,” where the responsible party has died, gone bankrupt, or otherwise evaded liability, leaving taxpayers with the tab. So far, the state has started work on just a fraction of orphan sites, meaning there are likely billions of dollars more in costs that have yet to appear on state ledgers.

Still, Bridge set out to generate a snapshot, however limited, of funds the auto industry has shifted to taxpayers. Bridge analyzed 983 contaminated sites where the state has both begun cleanup work and identified the economic sectors involved.

We focused on four sectors — manufacturing, industrial, metal plating and chemical production — and pored through enforcement documents, historical records and other sources to identify how many of these sites were linked to the automotive industry.

In the course of this review, we also noticed some clearly auto-related sites that were not listed with any economic sector in the state database. One example is Autostyle Plastics in Kentwood, which went bankrupt in 1996, where the state has spent $1.9 million. Another is a still-active General Motors plant in Lansing where the state spent money responding to underground storage tank leaks.